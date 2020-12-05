49ers' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 13

0 of 4

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers' slim playoff chance got a shot in the arm in the form of the team's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The win was an encouraging sign from a team that took a three-game losing streak into its bye week. With Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman and Deebo Samuel all making returns from injuries, the NFC champions looked closer to their 2019 selves.

Those fans hoping to draft a quarterback in the first round of the draft in 2021 might be disappointed, but the team has a chance to get back into the playoff picture.

According to the New York Times' playoff forecast tool, the Niners have a 28 percent chance to make the postseason. A win over the 8-3 Bills on Monday Night Football, and those odds shoot up to 35 percent. With two more games against NFC East opponents on the docket, there's even more hope.

Kyle Shanahan and Co. obviously have to continue winning games, but there's a possibility they could chase a wild-card spot over the final stretch. It's enough reason for 49ers fans to do some scoreboard watching Sunday.

Here's a rundown of the games that could affect their chances and whom fans should be rooting for.