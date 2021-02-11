    Magic's Cole Anthony Out vs. Warriors Because of Shoulder Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2021

    Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is escorted off the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    Steve Dykes/Associated Press

    Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony will miss Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a right shoulder strain, the team announced.

    Anthony was selected by the Magic with the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA draft following a standout freshman season at North Carolina. He was named Third Team All-ACC and earned a place on the ACC All-Freshman Team after putting up 18.5 points per game during his only collegiate campaign.

    He's averaged 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 25 games as a rookie.

    Anthony missed six weeks at UNC while recovering from a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. This represents his first notable setback at the pro level.

    Terrence Ross should see the biggest uptick in playing time to run the Orlando offense. Frank Mason could also get his most extensive spot in the backcourt rotation.

    Anthony, who spent some time as the projected top pick in the 2020 draft, still features ample potential, but he must improve his offensive efficiency to become a star in the NBA. Staying healthy will also be an important part of his development.

