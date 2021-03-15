Marvin Bagley III's Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture by Kings After X-Ray

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been diagnosed with a fractured left hand after leaving Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half.

Bagley had 12 points, three rebounds and one block in 16 minutes of action prior to exiting.

The 22-year-old struggled with injuries throughout last season, making his latest ailment cause for concern. He played just 13 games in the 2019-20 campaign due to a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb and was sidelined for the NBA Bubble by a foot injury.

The No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA draft showed plenty of promise when he entered the league and averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 62 games. Those numbers held steady last season (14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds per game) despite his limited time on the floor.

He entered Monday's action averaging 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 36 appearances this season.

Should Bagley miss time, expect to see an increase in minutes for Nemanja Bjelica and Richaun Holmes, among others.