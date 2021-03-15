    Marvin Bagley III's Hand Injury Diagnosed as Fracture by Kings After X-Ray

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 16, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III stands on the court during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Charlotte defeated Sacramento 110-102. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    Nell Redmond/Associated Press

    Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been diagnosed with a fractured left hand after leaving Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half.

    Bagley had 12 points, three rebounds and one block in 16 minutes of action prior to exiting.

    The 22-year-old struggled with injuries throughout last season, making his latest ailment cause for concern. He played just 13 games in the 2019-20 campaign due to a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb and was sidelined for the NBA Bubble by a foot injury.

    The No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA draft showed plenty of promise when he entered the league and averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 62 games. Those numbers held steady last season (14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds per game) despite his limited time on the floor. 

    He entered Monday's action averaging 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 36 appearances this season.

    Should Bagley miss time, expect to see an increase in minutes for Nemanja Bjelica and Richaun Holmes, among others. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      CJ McCollum Cleared to Play

      Blazers star will make his return on Tuesday vs. Pelicans after missing 8 weeks due to a broken foot

      CJ McCollum Cleared to Play
      NBA logo
      NBA

      CJ McCollum Cleared to Play

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Rival Execs Watching Magic 🔍

      AG wants change in scenery. Vucevic could get massive return. Our insider details Magic's trade-deadline plans 📲

      Rival Execs Watching Magic 🔍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rival Execs Watching Magic 🔍

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Are Kings Buyers, Sellers or Somewhere in Between?

      Are Kings Buyers, Sellers or Somewhere in Between?
      Sacramento Kings logo
      Sacramento Kings

      Are Kings Buyers, Sellers or Somewhere in Between?

      RSN
      via RSN

      Knicks Interested in Drummond

      New York has joined the Lakers and Nets as teams interested in the two-time All-Star (Shams)

      Knicks Interested in Drummond
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Knicks Interested in Drummond

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report