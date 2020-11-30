Fangio: Drew Lock, Broncos QBs May Face Suspensions, Fines for COVID Violations

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos were without all of their quarterbacks when they lost to the New Orleans Saints 31-3 on Sunday, and coach Vic Fangio did not rule out more time out for the four players via a team suspension, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Quarterbacks Jeff Driskel, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and practice squad signal-caller Blake Bortles were all moved to the league's reserve/COVID-19 list last week, and the team is under investigation for breaking protocols, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fangio said he would consider any discipline from the league before deciding how to discipline the quarterback room, but said "everything's on the table" for punishment, including fines and one-game suspensions, though he was leaning toward the former.

In a statement he tweeted on Sunday, Lock said that the group "let our masking slip for a limited amount of time" while "in a controlled and socially distanced area."

"I sincerely apologize and I fully understand why these safety precautions are so important," he wrote. "Doing the right thing for a majority of the time is not good enough."

The Broncos have already faced discipline from the league regarding COVID-19 protocols this season. The team was fined $250,000 and Fangio was personally fined $100,000 for failure to follow mask protocols on the sideline in September (h/t 9 News Denver).

On Sunday, the Broncos turned to practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback, who played under center for three seasons at Wake Forest. He had just one completion for 13 yards on nine attempts and was intercepted twice.

Denver's offense collected just 112 yards overall.

Per Legwold, Fangio said that Lock, Rypien, Bortles and the rest of the Broncos tested negative on Monday, though the quarterbacks have to test negative on Tuesday before they can return to team activities.

The Broncos are scheduled to face the 10-1 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.