College Football Bowls 2020-21: Predicting Top Games After Week 14 AP Poll

Little changed this week atop both of college football's major polls, and that's likely to continue in Tuesday's College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

Three of the top four teams—Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson—won comfortably. But for Ohio State, Saturday's cancellation against Illinois because of COVID-19-related roster issues not only cost the Buckeyes a game, but it could also cost them a chance to play in the Big Ten Championship Game. According to the league's guidelines for this pandemic-shortened season, teams eligible for the title game must play six of their eight scheduled games.

The Buckeyes have played just four, with remaining games against Michigan and Michigan State on the schedule. If they are forced to cancel either of those, they will be short of the requirement, and it's hard to see the College Football Playoff committee selecting a team into the top four that has played fewer than six games and wasn't in its conference title game over teams like Florida or Texas A&M.

For now, it's hard to see Ohio State not suiting up for the final two games with all of that at stake, but it will be the sport's biggest storyline as bowl season approaches.