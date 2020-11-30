    Report: Giants' Daniel Jones Has 'Outside Chance' to Play in Week 13 with Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2020

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks on during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
    Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has an "outside chance" of playing this Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks after injuring his hamstring, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.  

    Per that report, "Jones underwent tests on his hamstring today and sources say he did avoid major injury. He has an outside chance at playing Sunday, though they'll know more if he's able to get on the field and test it in a few days. The Giants will have plans with Jones and without him."

    That hamstring has become a major storyline for the 23-year-old's season after he had to leave Sunday's win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

    Jones has had an up-and-down sophomore season, throwing for 2,335 yards, eight scores and nine interceptions, completing 63.2 percent of his passes. Despite being just 4-7 on the year, the Giants still remain in contention to win the hapless NFC East given the struggles of every team in the division this year.  

    That makes any injury to the Duke product all the more difficult for the Giants, as they seek to secure an improbable playoff berth. If Jones misses further time, it also means New York's two most important offensive players—Jones and running back Saquon Barkley—will be out of action (the latter is done for the year with a torn ACL). 

    It also means career backup Colt McCoy—who came into the season with 28 career starts and a 7-21 record—will remain the team's starter. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It isn't the ideal situation for the Giants, though after the team's 1-7 start, everything from here on out is gravy. This team never would have expected to be in the postseason picture, yet it has a shot thanks to the hapless NFC East.

    If McCoy can tread water until Jones returns—or if Jones doesn't miss any time at all—this team could be playoff-bound.

    Related

      Biggest Week 12 Winners and Losers ✍️

      Why the Giants are among this week's winners ➡️

      Biggest Week 12 Winners and Losers ✍️
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Biggest Week 12 Winners and Losers ✍️

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      FAs the Giants Should Already Be Targeting

      FAs the Giants Should Already Be Targeting
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      FAs the Giants Should Already Be Targeting

      Shane Mickle
      via NFL Analysis Network

      Broncos' COVID Tests Negative

      DEN's COVID-19 tests are negative this morning after protocol violations kept its rostered QBs unavailable (Schefter)

      Broncos' COVID Tests Negative
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Broncos' COVID Tests Negative

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Nagy Calls Out Bears Players, Coaches: 'Have Some Personal Pride'

      Nagy Calls Out Bears Players, Coaches: 'Have Some Personal Pride'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Nagy Calls Out Bears Players, Coaches: 'Have Some Personal Pride'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report