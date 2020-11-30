Report: Giants' Daniel Jones Has 'Outside Chance' to Play in Week 13 with Injury

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has an "outside chance" of playing this Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks after injuring his hamstring, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per that report, "Jones underwent tests on his hamstring today and sources say he did avoid major injury. He has an outside chance at playing Sunday, though they'll know more if he's able to get on the field and test it in a few days. The Giants will have plans with Jones and without him."

That hamstring has become a major storyline for the 23-year-old's season after he had to leave Sunday's win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jones has had an up-and-down sophomore season, throwing for 2,335 yards, eight scores and nine interceptions, completing 63.2 percent of his passes. Despite being just 4-7 on the year, the Giants still remain in contention to win the hapless NFC East given the struggles of every team in the division this year.

That makes any injury to the Duke product all the more difficult for the Giants, as they seek to secure an improbable playoff berth. If Jones misses further time, it also means New York's two most important offensive players—Jones and running back Saquon Barkley—will be out of action (the latter is done for the year with a torn ACL).

It also means career backup Colt McCoy—who came into the season with 28 career starts and a 7-21 record—will remain the team's starter.

It isn't the ideal situation for the Giants, though after the team's 1-7 start, everything from here on out is gravy. This team never would have expected to be in the postseason picture, yet it has a shot thanks to the hapless NFC East.

If McCoy can tread water until Jones returns—or if Jones doesn't miss any time at all—this team could be playoff-bound.