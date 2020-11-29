NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Giannis, Lou Williams, Russell Westbrook

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Giannis, Lou Williams, Russell WestbrookNovember 29, 2020
With the 2020-21 NBA season set to begin Dec. 22, roster pieces continue to shuffle. And as free agency quiets down, some focus is shifting back toward the trade discussions that arose earlier in the offseason.
Recently, the Houston Rockets were at the heart of a possible rebuild with rumored departures from Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Weeks later, both remain rostered by the Rockets, and the earlier buzz appears to have settled. Like a modern NFL offense's pre-snap motion, the trade market shifts unexpectedly.
Of the biggest names to receive trade attention, Westbrook is joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Among role players, there's three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams. Here we break down the latest discussions surrounding all three.
Milwaukee Running Out of Time on Giannis Gamble
Each day that passes without a Giannis Antetokounmpo contract extension is a difficult one for the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason, and should Milwaukee fail to convince him they are on the road to a championship, he may be lured elsewhere.
While the Bucks did secure Jrue Holiday in a trade this offseason, they whiffed on free-agent Bogdan Bogdanovic, a blow to their hopes of retaining Antetokounmpo. Ever since that miss, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer's sources contend that there "been a categorical step back in the Bucks' confidence in getting a long-term commitment from their superstar."
If Milwaukee loses too much faith, they may become more amenable to trades. Countless teams will make offers for the 25-year-old, including hopeful contenders like the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs could offer Andrew Wiggins and multiple first-round picks, including the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 selection (albeit top-three protected).
An Antetokounmpo move feels unlikely, but things could change rapidly. Major offers could start rolling in should the Greek superstar begin leaning away from an extension.
Clippers Taking Calls on Sweet Lou
The Los Angeles Clippers, fresh off of an embarrassing playoff performance, are unabashedly cleaning house. Although Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris remain, the team has already sent away Doc Rivers and Landry Shamet while letting Montrezl Harrell walk.
According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, Lou Williams may be the next go. As Stein reports, "many rival teams also expect the Clippers to trade Lou Williams in their quest to create a fresh-start environment."
A decorated scorer who has averaged 19.6 points and 4.7 assists per game since 2016, the 34-year-old could be sought after by a playoff team in need of bench playmaking. The Philadelphia 76ers are now helmed by Daryl Morey and have historically had issues with perimeter scoring. They have already addressed those issues in the starting lineup by acquiring Seth Curry and Danny Green, but Morey should be interested in reuniting with one of the league's best bench shooters as well.
Golden State, again, could be in play because the team lacks an experienced backup guard and has received their $9.8 million disabled-player exception following Klay Thompson's Achilles injury. Williams' $8 million deal, expiring next offseason, fits that niche exception's requirements. He could be an intriguing candidate for the Dubs should they fail to land more difficult targets like Derrick Rose and P.J. Tucker.
Westbrook’s Trade Window Closing
Those hoping for a Houston Rockets fire sale are likely disappointed. Although the team has moved on from head coach Mike D'Antoni and starting wing Robert Covington, the two stars, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, remain rostered.
Having brought in Christian Wood during free agency, Houston now has a versatile big man and could end up trying to run it back for new head coach Stephen Silas' first season with the team. Rumors of a Harden trade to the Brooklyn Nets have quieted and teams appear unsold on Westbrook's asking price.
Across the East River, the New York Knicks were popularly linked to Westbrook, but may no longer be willing to pay for his services. According to SNY's Ian Begley's sources, the Knicks are "less likely now to trade for Westbrook, and the three years remaining on his deal, than they had been maybe prior to the draft."
Under Leon Rose's stewardship, the Knicks have already shown patience in refusing to overpay for free agent Gordon Hayward. Ending up with the Charlotte Hornets, Hayward is set to make $120 million over four years. Westbrook, already a poor fit for the shooting-needy Knicks, is set to make $133 million over the next three.
Westbrook is obviously a different caliber of player, but he's a poor fit for the team on paper and, at 32, may not fit their title window. If Rose remains patient, Houston will either need to drop their asking price significantly, look elsewhere for a trade partner or simply give their star tandem another run.