NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Giannis, Lou Williams, Russell Westbrook

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

With the 2020-21 NBA season set to begin Dec. 22, roster pieces continue to shuffle. And as free agency quiets down, some focus is shifting back toward the trade discussions that arose earlier in the offseason.

Recently, the Houston Rockets were at the heart of a possible rebuild with rumored departures from Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Weeks later, both remain rostered by the Rockets, and the earlier buzz appears to have settled. Like a modern NFL offense's pre-snap motion, the trade market shifts unexpectedly.

Of the biggest names to receive trade attention, Westbrook is joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Among role players, there's three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams. Here we break down the latest discussions surrounding all three.