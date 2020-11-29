3 Takeaways from Alabama's Week 13 Win

0 of 3

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Nick Saban may not have been on Alabama's sideline Saturday, but that didn't stop the Crimson Tide from getting some Iron Bowl revenge without their head coach. After losing to Auburn last season, Alabama rolled to a 42-13 win at Bryant-Denny Stadium to improve to 8-0 and continue its push toward the SEC Championship Game.

Without Saban, who missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19, the Crimson Tide still built an 18-point lead by halftime and amassed 445 total yards of offense. Alabama has won all its games by at least 17 points, and it has scored at least 41 points in all but its season opener (when it beat Missouri 38-19).

The Crimson Tide are the only undefeated team in the SEC, and they are likely going to be facing Florida for the SEC title Dec. 19. They are also likely to be heading to the College Football Playoff, as they are ranked No. 1 in the CFP rankings.

Here are three takeaways from Alabama's win Saturday.