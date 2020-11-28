Jerry Jeudy Says He'll Have to Channel Lamar Jackson After Broncos QBs Ruled Out

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The "next man up" mantra is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver.

All three available Broncos quarterbacks are ineligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after being deemed "high-risk, close contacts," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is apparently up for the challenge, however:

Jeudy posts a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and runs sharp routes, so he could be very hard to catch in the open field, much like Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

However, it doesn't appear Jeudy will get the chance.

Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reported Saturday that wideout Kendall Hinton, who played quarterback at Wake Forest before converting to wide receiver, will likely get called up from the practice squad and start the game.

The Saints and Broncos are set to kick off Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET in Denver.