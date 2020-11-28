    Royce Freeman, Kendall Hinton Updated Fantasy Outlook with All Broncos QBs Out

    Things look pretty bleak for the Denver Broncos going into Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported all three quarterbacks on the Broncos roster (Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles) are ineligible for the contest because they were "deemed high-risk, close contacts." Schefter noted that "none were wearing masks at the time of exposure."

    That will clearly have an impact for fantasy players as well.

    James Palmer of NFL Network reported running back Royce Freeman was on the radar as the emergency quarterback, which seemed to open up intriguing possibilities for players looking to steal points from the flex position.

    Freeman is not usually a fantasy option behind Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay, but the idea that he could work in Wildcat sets or even throw a few passes is an interesting one and could make him worthy of a waiver-wire addition.

    Much like those who were fortunate enough to insert Saints quarterback Taysom Hill at tight end last week, Freeman could put up solid points as a quarterback for another position in someone's fantasy lineup.

    However, don't rush to do that just yet.

    Mike Klis of 9News reported Kendall Hinton, who is on the practice squad as a wide receiver but played quarterback at Wake Forest, was an option. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network then reported Hinton will play in Sunday's contest.

    That means Freeman isn't the best idea for fantasy players.

    Hinton would be a better option for those who are desperate for a quarterback, but even that is likely too risky of a move. He was on the practice squad as a wide receiver for a reason, and it is unrealistic to expect a big day under center.

    It is also probably wise to keep Jerry Jeudy and other wide receivers on the bench for Sunday's game even if the Alabama product tweeted "Guess ima have to get my Lamar Jackson on."

    While the rookie wide receiver is a promising playmaker, he's probably not going to put up many points given the quarterback situation. Look elsewhere for at least a week.

