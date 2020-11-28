    Miami vs. Wake Forest Football Game Postponed After Increased COVID-19 Cases

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 28, 2020
    Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) runs past North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore, obscured at left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
    The ACC announced that the Miami at Wake Forest football game, which was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Wake Forest program.

    "The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wake Forest football team," a statement from the ACC read.

    "The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report)."

    Positive COVID-19 tests also caused Wake Forest's Nov. 21 game against Duke to be canceled.

    Miami will also be off for an extended period, as its Nov. 21 matchup with Georgia Tech has been rescheduled to Dec. 19 because of COVID-19 concerns within Miami's program.

    A new date for the Miami-Wake game has not been announced. Neither school has an open weekend date until after Christmas, as both teams have games on Dec. 12 and 19.

    Numerous college football games were canceled or postponed this week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including Virginia vs. Florida State, Ohio State vs. Illinois, Cincinnati vs. Temple and USC vs. Colorado.

    The ACC hasn't been immune to postponements and cancellations, although all of the conference's teams have been able to play at least seven games this year.

    Two more regular-season weeks are scheduled in college football, with Championship Week occurring afterward. The College Football Playoff semifinals are set for Dec. 31.

