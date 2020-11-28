    Saints' Terron Armstead Announces Positive COVID-19 Test; out vs. Broncos

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2020

    New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) in action against the Chicago Bears during the overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead announced Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

    Armstead noted in a tweet that he feels "completely normal and ready to go play," but will not be permitted to do so (Warning: Some language NSFW):

    The Saints will put their 8-2 record on the line Sunday when they face the 4-6 Broncos on the road at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

