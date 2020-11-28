Saints' Terron Armstead Announces Positive COVID-19 Test; out vs. Broncos

Saints' Terron Armstead Announces Positive COVID-19 Test; out vs. BroncosNovember 28, 2020
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead announced Saturday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Armstead noted in a tweet that he feels "completely normal and ready to go play," but will not be permitted to do so (Warning: Some language NSFW):
Found out this morning that I tested positive for Covid! I feel completely normal and ready to go play with my guys tomorrow. Unfortunately that can’t happen and while that shit sucks, I can’t downplay the impact covid has had on so many lives. Everyone stay safe 🙌🏾 #WhoDat ⚜️
The Saints will put their 8-2 record on the line Sunday when they face the 4-6 Broncos on the road at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
