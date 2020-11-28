Top Highlights of Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson's Historic Day vs. Kent State

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

University at Buffalo junior running back Jaret Patterson ran wild on the Kent State Golden Flashes in the first half Saturday with 267 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries.

Patterson, who entered the game with 511 yards and eight touchdowns in just three contests for the 3-0 Bulls, padded his stats in a big way against 3-0 Kent State.

The Glendale, Maryland, native accounted for each of Buffalo's first-half touchdowns, as he scored on runs of three, 31, 42, 49 and one yards:

By virtue of Patterson's dominance, UB entered the locker room with a 35-24 lead in a game that will be huge in deciding which team represents the East division in the Mid-American Conference title game.

With Patterson leading the way, Buffalo rushed for 293 yards in the first half and racked up 389 yards of offense.

Despite the fact that Buffalo leaned heavily on its rushing attack, Kent State won the time of possession battle by 16 seconds.

While Patterson will not receive Heisman Trophy consideration since he plays in the MAC and the Bulls will play no more than seven games, it can be argued there is no better running back in college football.

Patterson will almost certainly shatter most UB rushing records if he returns in 2021 for his senior season, though he could be one of the top backs off the board in the 2021 NFL draft.

Regardless of what the future holds for Patterson, Buffalo's success in the 2020 campaign rests solely with his legs.