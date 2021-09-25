Eagles' Zach Ertz Activated from COVID-19 List Ahead of Cowboys Game

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will likely be available for Monday night's clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ertz was placed on the list Monday, one day after the Eagles lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 30-year-old was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, but he remained with the only NFL team he's ever known through a turbulent few months of speculation about his future in the City of Brotherly Love.

Through two games, Ertz has posted three receptions for 40 yards while working in tandem with Dallas Goedert, who has six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles will be looking to move to 2-1 under new head coach Nick Sirianni when they square off against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.