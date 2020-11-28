Dez Bryant 'Beyond Thankful' to Sign Contract to Join Ravens' 53-Man Roster

Nick Wass/Associated Press

One month after joining the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, Dez Bryant is a member of the team's 53-man roster.

Bryant tweeted he's "beyond thankful" Saturday, along with a picture of himself signing the Ravens contract:

Bryant was signed to Baltimore's practice squad Oct. 27. The three-time Pro Bowler previously had an offseason tryout with the team, but he didn't sign at the time.

With the Ravens receiving corps dealing with injuries and poor performances, Bryant finally worked out a deal to return to the NFL after sitting out the 2019 season. He ruptured his Achilles tendon during a practice with the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 9, 2018, two days after he signed with them.

Bryant has played in two games for the Ravens in Weeks 9 and 11 as a replacement player. He caught four passes for 28 yards last week against the Tennessee Titans. This marks the first time the 32-year-old has been on a 53-man roster since the 2017 season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Baltimore has lost three of its last four games entering Week 12. The Ravens rank 25th in the NFL with a 63.4 completion percentage and 31st with 183.4 passing yards per game.