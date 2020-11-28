Seahawks' Jamal Adams: 'Quick Turnaround Was Very Tough Playing with One Arm'

John Munson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams said Friday the shoulder injury he suffered during a Nov. 15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams has made it feel like he's playing with one arm.

"The quick turnaround was very tough playing with one arm, dealing with a shoulder injury," Adams told reporters about the Hawks' Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

That game took place on Thursday Night Football just four days after he suffered the injury. He finished the contest with three tackles.

Adams explained he hurt the shoulder on a play against the Rams where he was using "terrible technique and got slammed" to the ground.

"But it's getting better, and that's the scary part [for opponents]," he said. "So watch out."

He missed four games earlier in the season, his first in Seattle, with a groin injury.

Adams has recorded 38 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble across six appearances since being acquired from the New York Jets in a July trade. He's received a lackluster 57.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

The injuries have likely played a role in the dip in performance from the two-time Pro Bowl selection, but it sounds like he's getting healthy for the stretch run of the regular season.

Seattle is tied atop the NFC West with the Rams at 7-3, though L.A. holds the tiebreaker based on that Week 10 win. The teams will play again in Week 16. The Arizona Cardinals are also a threat in the division race with a 6-4 record, while the injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers sit at 4-6.

Adams and the Seahawks are back in action Monday night when they visit Lincoln Financial Field to face off with the Philadelphia Eagles.