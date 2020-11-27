Warriors' Stephen Curry Says He's Ready for Season at Capital One's 'The Match'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry said that he's "ready to roll" for the upcoming 2020-21 season, which is scheduled to begin Dec. 22.

"I'm ready to roll," Curry said, per Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area.

"Nice and rested. We've got a great opportunity to come back strong. We're excited to get back out there and compete. … Looking forward to it. We got practice tomorrow. Going to enjoy this last round for sure."

Curry made the remarks during Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change," a two-on-two charity golf exhibition that matched him and Peyton Manning versus Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson. Curry's team lost 3-and-3, but $5.4 million was raised for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Curry suffered a broken second metacarpal in his left hand during an Oct. 31, 2019 game with the Phoenix Suns and missed over four months of action. He played just five games in 2019-20 overall.

The three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP should be good to go for the 2020-21 NBA season.

His team will have a different look than what he's used to. Backcourt mate Klay Thompson, a five-time All-Star, suffered a torn Achilles during a Nov. 16 workout and will miss the entire season.

Down low, the Warriors will welcome former Memphis big man James Wiseman, who Golden State selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Golden State also added wing Kelly Oubre Jr. via trade.

Guard/forward Andrew Wiggins and jack-of-all-trades Draymond Green should round out the starting lineup.

The Warriors' training camp is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Their preseason slate will begin Saturday, Dec. 12 at home versus the Denver Nuggets.