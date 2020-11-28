NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Reggie Jackson, Best Available Targets

0 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The spending frenzy of 2020 NBA free agency is over, but the bargain hunting is still in season.

Few teams have any money left other than the minimum or the bi-annual exception of $3.6 million. So any player in the market now is essentially going to have little choice but to sign to a team-friendly deal. Even if it's a short-term agreement.

As teams look to fill out their rosters to give themselves the best chance to win in what is going to be another pandemic-affected season, depth will matter.

Constructing a roster that can win without a player or two for a small stretch could be more important than ever before. Looking across the names that have yet to find homes for the new season, there are still plenty who could be helpful.

Each of these three players isn't going to shift the landscape. However, they can all fill important roles at the end of the bench and step into a bigger ones if need be. Here's a list of three of the best free agents left and the teams that may pick them up based on what they need and the roles they can play.