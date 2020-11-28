NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Reggie Jackson, Best Available TargetsNovember 28, 2020
NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Reggie Jackson, Best Available Targets
The spending frenzy of 2020 NBA free agency is over, but the bargain hunting is still in season.
Few teams have any money left other than the minimum or the bi-annual exception of $3.6 million. So any player in the market now is essentially going to have little choice but to sign to a team-friendly deal. Even if it's a short-term agreement.
As teams look to fill out their rosters to give themselves the best chance to win in what is going to be another pandemic-affected season, depth will matter.
Constructing a roster that can win without a player or two for a small stretch could be more important than ever before. Looking across the names that have yet to find homes for the new season, there are still plenty who could be helpful.
Each of these three players isn't going to shift the landscape. However, they can all fill important roles at the end of the bench and step into a bigger ones if need be. Here's a list of three of the best free agents left and the teams that may pick them up based on what they need and the roles they can play.
Reggie Jackson, Houston Rockets
Reggie Jackson played for both the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers last season. The Clips signed the points guard after he was waived, but he was never given too big of a role with the Western Conference contenders.
Jackson played just 21.3 minutes per game in 17 appearances leading into the postseason. Those minutes dropped to 14.2 minutes per contest in 12 playoff games.
He has proved to be a good offensive point guard who can push the pace, though. His Per 36 minutes stats between the two stints last season was 17.9 points and 6.1 assists while shooting threes at a 39.6 percent clip.
He obviously wasn't able to push the Clippers to the next level. The team hasn't brought him back, and he remains unsigned. However, a pairing with the Houston Rockets would make a lot of sense.
The Rockets have James Harden and Russell Westbrook. However, given their rumored trade requests, it's fair to say they could be losing one or both of them before the end of the season. Austin Rivers has already been dealt to the New York Knicks.
That leaves the team with few true point guards in lieu of either Harden or Westbrook. Jackson would allow the Rockets to have a strong offensive presence at the position despite his so-so defense.
Glenn Robinson III, Utah Jazz
Glenn Robinson III had the best year of his career last season. He put up good numbers in an expanded role with the Golden State Warriors last season before getting traded to the Philadelphia 76ers where his role was reduced, but he still contributed.
His per-36 numbers were nearly identical at both stops. He averaged around 14 points and five rebounds with two assists while offering defensive versatility on the wing.
Robinson is entering his age-27 season, which means he's likely topped out in his development. However, it also means he's been in the league long enough to want to contend while having an active role.
To that end, the Utah Jazz are a good fit.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Robinson has drawn interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Jazz.
Should he choose to go with either of the Los Angeles teams or Brooklyn, he could wind up with a minimal role like he had in Philadelphia. Houston, meanwhile, may be heading toward a season of upheaval with a new head coach and new GM.
That leaves the Jazz as a team that could offer him important minutes and the opportunity to play on a team that is expected to be successful. Robinson would give them another option with Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles and Royce O'Neale on the wing.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Minnesota Timberwolves
If Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had anything resembling three-point shooting, there's no way he would be available. The 25-year-old is an abysmal 21.3 percent shooter from downtown in five NBA seasons.
However, teams that are willing to live with that will find themselves with a willing and able defender who can guard positions 2 through 4 while crashing the boards and getting to the line.
Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News reported there was interest on the Minnesota Timberwolves part in the 6'6" forward. The pairing would be mutually beneficial.
Hollis-Jefferson had his best season with Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell running point with the Brooklyn Nets. Hollis-Jefferson was the second-highest-scoring player outside of Russell that season and shot 47.2 percent from the field.
RHJ probably isn't going to reach those offensive heights again, but playing some minutes alongside Russell again would be interesting. He could bring energy, defense and experience to a second unit that needs it in Minnesota.