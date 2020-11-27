Ohio State HC Ryan Day Tests Positive for COVID-19; Won't Coach vs. Illinois

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Ohio State will play Saturday's game without head coach Ryan Day.

The university announced Friday that Day tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant head coach Larry Johnson will take charge of the team this week:

In addition to Day's result, Ohio State said in its announcement that it has had "an increased number of positive tests this week for the coronavirus."

Even though the number of positive tests has increased, the school did note it has not fallen below the threshold of available players needed to play Saturday's game as scheduled.

Per Big Ten rules, teams must not have a positivity rate above five percent (7.5 percent including the traveling party) for games to go ahead. Coaches who test positive are required to isolate for at least 10 days.

Day is in his second season as Buckeyes head coach since taking over for Urban Meyer. Johnson has served as an associate head coach and defensive line coach for the program since 2014.

Ohio State (4-0) has three games remaining in the regular season, including Saturday's matchup with Illinois.