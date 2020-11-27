    Ohio State HC Ryan Day Tests Positive for COVID-19; Won't Coach vs. Illinois

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 27, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Ohio State head coach Ryan Day during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Ohio State will play Saturday's game without head coach Ryan Day.

    The university announced Friday that Day tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant head coach Larry Johnson will take charge of the team this week:

    In addition to Day's result, Ohio State said in its announcement that it has had "an increased number of positive tests this week for the coronavirus."

    Even though the number of positive tests has increased, the school did note it has not fallen below the threshold of available players needed to play Saturday's game as scheduled. 

    Per Big Ten rules, teams must not have a positivity rate above five percent (7.5 percent including the traveling party) for games to go ahead. Coaches who test positive are required to isolate for at least 10 days. 

    Day is in his second season as Buckeyes head coach since taking over for Urban Meyer. Johnson has served as an associate head coach and defensive line coach for the program since 2014. 

    Ohio State (4-0) has three games remaining in the regular season, including Saturday's matchup with Illinois. 

     

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Three reasons Illinois could hang with Ohio State

      Three reasons Illinois could hang with Ohio State
      Ohio State Football logo
      Ohio State Football

      Three reasons Illinois could hang with Ohio State

      Dan Ruppert
      via Buckeyes Wire

      Ohio State football dealing with COVID-19 cases: Questions and answers

      Ohio State football dealing with COVID-19 cases: Questions and answers
      Ohio State Football logo
      Ohio State Football

      Ohio State football dealing with COVID-19 cases: Questions and answers

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      Ryan Day could also miss next week's game vs. Michigan State

      Ryan Day could also miss next week's game vs. Michigan State
      Ohio State Football logo
      Ohio State Football

      Ryan Day could also miss next week's game vs. Michigan State

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      Parent's Perspective: Taking visits during a pandemic and a dead period

      Parent's Perspective: Taking visits during a pandemic and a dead period
      Ohio State Football logo
      Ohio State Football

      Parent's Perspective: Taking visits during a pandemic and a dead period

      Rivals
      via Rivals