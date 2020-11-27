    Vanderbilt Names Sarah Fuller Kicker; Will Be 1st Woman to Play in Power 5

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 27, 2020

    Vanderbilt football helmets sit in a travel case before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
    Sean Rayford/Associated Press

    Sarah Fuller will make history Saturday when she becomes the first woman to play for a Power Five college football team.

    Vanderbilt announced Friday that Fuller will serve as its place-kicker for tomorrow's game against Missouri:

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

