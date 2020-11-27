Vanderbilt Names Sarah Fuller Kicker; Will Be 1st Woman to Play in Power 5

Vanderbilt Names Sarah Fuller Kicker; Will Be 1st Woman to Play in Power 5November 27, 2020
Sean Rayford/Associated Press
Sarah Fuller will make history Saturday when she becomes the first woman to play for a Power Five college football team.
Vanderbilt announced Friday that Fuller will serve as its place-kicker for tomorrow's game against Missouri:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Sarah Fuller will dress for Vanderbilt football’s Nov. 28 contest with Missouri