Frank Kaminsky, Kings Agree to 1-Year Contract After Bogdan Bogdanovic's Exit

After choosing not to match Bogdan Bogdanovic's offer sheet from the Atlanta Hawks, the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a deal with center Frank Kaminsky.

Kaminsky's agent, Kevin Bradbury, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the 27-year-old will sign a one-year deal with the Kings.

The Hawks officially announced Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent, signed his contract Wednesday. Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Sacaramento declined to match the four-year, $72 million offer sheet Bogdanovic received from Atlanta.

The consensus National Player of the Year in 2014-15 at the University of Wisconsin, Kaminsky was selected No. 9 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2015 NBA draft. He's primarily been used as a bench player during his five-year career.

Kaminsky's best season came in 2016-17, when he averaged 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 75 appearances.

After spending four seasons with the Hornets, Kaminsky signed a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns in July 2019. The 7'0", 240-pound center averaged 9.7 points per game in 2019-20, but his $5 million team option was declined prior to the start of free agency.

The Kings can use Kaminsky off the bench as part of their center rotation with Hassan Whiteside and Richaun Holmes.