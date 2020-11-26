    The Rock's 'Fanny Pack' Photo Gets a Float at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 26, 2020

    Actor and former WWE Superstar Dwayne
    Evan Agostini/Associated Press

    One of the most iconic images of The Rock was immortalized on Thursday during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 

    In anticipation of the upcoming television series Young Rock, the parade featured a float of The Rock wearing a black turtle neck and fanny pack:

    The NBC show inspired by The Rock's life was given a straight-to-series order and recently began production in Australia. 

    The float is based on the 1994 photo with the Great One that has been the source of jokes and parodies for 26 years. The WWE legend even recreated the picture three years ago when he was hosting Saturday Night Live.

    The Rock has always had a great sense of humor, especially when it comes to poking fun at himself. Now, he can take comfort in knowing that one of the most iconic 90s looks has stood the test of time to show up in the biggest parade in the United States.   

