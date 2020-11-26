Ravens Reportedly Have Positive COVID-19 Tests for 4th Consecutive Day

Ravens Reportedly Have Positive COVID-19 Tests for 4th Consecutive DayNovember 26, 2020
Julio Cortez/Associated Press
The Baltimore Ravens had more positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to ESPN, marking the fourth straight day the organization has registered positive tests.
The latest round included one player. Defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee have already been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list this week.
