    Ravens Reportedly Have Positive COVID-19 Tests for 4th Consecutive Day

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2020

    Large fans don the Baltimore Ravens logo during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 38-6. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens had more positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to ESPN, marking the fourth straight day the organization has registered positive tests. 

    The latest round included one player. Defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee have already been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list this week. 

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

