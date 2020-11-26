Ravens Reportedly Have Positive COVID-19 Tests for 4th Consecutive Day

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens had more positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to ESPN, marking the fourth straight day the organization has registered positive tests.

The latest round included one player. Defensive end Calais Campbell, offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee have already been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.