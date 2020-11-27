B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 13

8 of 8

It's Penn State-Michigan, and frankly it's not even close. And no, it's not a great week for the conference in terms of matchups overall, but this would likely be my answer no matter what.

Now, let's reset our emotions for a moment. "Entertaining" does not mean "good." Although in this instance, I believe the football content has the potential to be outstanding.

How often do you have a game where both the winning and losing fanbases are destined to be miserable after? That is precisely what we have coming up.

Penn State is 0-5. Michigan is 2-3 (barely). The message boards for each have become magnificent dumpster fires. We've got hot seat discussions. We've got a bit of everything.

And yes, the game should be close. That is not to say it will be high-level football, but it will be competitive football.

The aftermath? Well, that will be the best part. No matter the victory, someone is going to be very mad, and I am here for it. You should be as well, unless, of course, you root for one of these two teams.

Adam's right about Penn State at Michigan. There will be hilarity over the mutual states of ineptitude, and we could all use a good laugh these days.

But for the less masochistic viewers who actually want to watch something resembling good football, the clear choice here is Maryland at Indiana.

I will admit, I was extremely hesitant to believe in the Hoosiers. Not much was expected in the preseason, and I watched nearly every snap of that opener against Penn State, in which the Nittany Lions had roughly three times the total yardage of the Hoosiers after the first 58 minutes. Up until last week's impressive showing against the Buckeyes, I stubbornly held onto my belief that this was just a smoke-and-mirrors team.

If the bandwagon will still have me, though, I'm in on Indiana as a possible College Football Playoff team, and I think they'll back that up with a strong win over 2-1 Maryland.

The Hoosiers weren't ranked quite as high as I was expecting on Tuesday, but No. 12 still puts them within striking distance—considering they could still make a really nice impression on the selection committee by comfortably winning at Wisconsin next week. They almost certainly either need Notre Dame to lose twice or hand Clemson its second loss of the season in order for the No. 4 seed to open up, but I could see the Hoosiers leapfrogging a bunch of teams over the next four weeks.