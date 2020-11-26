Heisman Watch 2020: Latest Race Predictions Entering Week 13 

0 of 3

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

This year, it's possible the top two finishers in Heisman Trophy voting will be going head-to-head before the award is handed out. And it could be a crucial game for both teams involved.

The Heisman front-runners are Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. The former has led the Crimson Tide to seven straight wins to open the season, while the Gators are 6-1, with their only setback being a 41-38 loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 10.

If both teams win out to end the regular season, then Alabama and Florida will face off in the SEC Championship Game. The winner would likely guarantee its spot in the College Football Playoff, putting the loser on the bubble.

While team success is likely their primary objective, Jones and Trask would also have a chance to impress Heisman voters during their potential head-to-head showdown. Perhaps that will have effect who takes home the award this season.

Here are the latest predictions for how the Heisman voting will shake out in 2020.