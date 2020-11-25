Calais Campbell, Matt Skura Among 3 Ravens Players Placed on COVID-19 List

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that defensive end Calais Campbell and offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura have been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

They join running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee.

With the Ravens organization dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, the NFL rescheduled the Thanksgiving night matchup between Baltimore and the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday. Kickoff will be 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

The NFL's decision to push back the Thanksgiving game was met with a mixed response from Pittsburgh's players:

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a statement.

"We feel like we have a really good handle on exactly when the transmission occurred and how it occurred," NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills added on NFL Network (h/t Jamison Hensley and Brooke Pryor of ESPN). "I think that we feel like we're a couple of days away from being out of that window of vulnerability for that transmission event."

The Ravens released a statement regarding the postponement:

Campbell, 34, has appeared in eight games this season, registering 24 tackles and four sacks. He has missed the past two games with a calf injury. Mekari, 23, has started at both center and right guard this year. Skura, 27, has made nine starts at center.