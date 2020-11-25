    Calais Campbell, Matt Skura Among 3 Ravens Players Placed on COVID-19 List

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
    Terrance Williams/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that defensive end Calais Campbell and offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura have been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

    They join running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II, defensive tackle Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee. 

    With the Ravens organization dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, the NFL rescheduled the Thanksgiving night matchup between Baltimore and the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday. Kickoff will be 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC.  

    The NFL's decision to push back the Thanksgiving game was met with a mixed response from Pittsburgh's players:

    "This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a statement.

    "We feel like we have a really good handle on exactly when the transmission occurred and how it occurred," NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills added on NFL Network (h/t Jamison Hensley and Brooke Pryor of ESPN). "I think that we feel like we're a couple of days away from being out of that window of vulnerability for that transmission event."

    The Ravens released a statement regarding the postponement:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Campbell, 34, has appeared in eight games this season, registering 24 tackles and four sacks. He has missed the past two games with a calf injury. Mekari, 23, has started at both center and right guard this year. Skura, 27, has made nine starts at center. 

    Related

      Ravens place Calais Campbell, Matt Skura, Patrick Mekari on Reserve/COVID-19 list

      Ravens place Calais Campbell, Matt Skura, Patrick Mekari on Reserve/COVID-19 list
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Ravens place Calais Campbell, Matt Skura, Patrick Mekari on Reserve/COVID-19 list

      Matthew Stevens
      via Ravens Wire

      Everything known right now about Ravens' coronavirus issues

      Everything known right now about Ravens' coronavirus issues
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Everything known right now about Ravens' coronavirus issues

      RSN
      via RSN

      AP's 'Feed the Hungry' Cleats

      Peterson's Thanksgiving cleats highlight his partnership with the Athletes' Corner to provide 100K meals to the needy 📲

      AP's 'Feed the Hungry' Cleats
      NFL logo
      NFL

      AP's 'Feed the Hungry' Cleats

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Are Ravens' Struggles All on Lamar?

      @kalynkahler talks to several NFL insiders about what's going on in Baltimore 📲

      Are Ravens' Struggles All on Lamar?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Are Ravens' Struggles All on Lamar?

      Kalyn Kahler
      via Bleacher Report