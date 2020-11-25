Clippers Rumors: Ex-Warriors G Ky Bowman Agrees to Contract

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to fill out their bench, with Ky Bowman reportedly agreeing to a deal with the team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the agreement, adding that Bowman will compete for a roster spot during training camp.

Bowman, 23, spent last season with the Golden State Warriors. He signed with the team in June 2019 after going undrafted out of Boston College.

The Warriors had Bowman start the 2019-20 season coming off their bench. Injuries to the team opened the door for him to appear in 45 games and make 12 starts. He averaged 7.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

In addition to his time in the NBA, Bowman had multiple short stints in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Golden State signed him to a multiyear deal in February, but it wasn't guaranteed after the 2019-20 season.

The Clippers already have Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams as their top two point guards. Bowman can compete to be the No. 3 player at the position for head coach Tyronn Lue.