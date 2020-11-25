NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Help the Browns’ Playoff Push

NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Help the Browns’ Playoff PushNovember 25, 2020
The Cleveland Browns are on track to earn a wild-card berth in the AFC.
To remain in that position over the next six weeks, the Browns may have to dip into the free-agent market to bolster their roster.
Kevin Stefanski's team was without Myles Garrett for Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles and lost Denzel Ward to an injury in that game.
The free-agent market has better defensive backs than pass-rushers, so the Browns could look in that direction to land a replacement.
Offensively, the Browns have looked decent in the passing game without Odell Beckham Jr., but it would not hurt to explore the possibility of signing an experienced wide out to work with Baker Mayfield for the stretch run of the regular season.
Pierre Desir
Pierre Desir was recently released by the New York Jets.
That may seem like a bad thing to some, but he has an advantage over the other defensive backs on the market.
Earl Thomas, Ha-Ha Clinton Dix and a few others have not played much, if at all, this season, while Desir played in nine games for the winless AFC East side.
The Browns need some secondary help after Ward suffered a calf strain that will keep him out for a few weeks. Ward underwent an MRI to look at the severity of the injury on Monday, per ClevelandBrowns.com's Andrew Gribble.
Desir had a solid nine-game run in New York, as he made three interceptions and came up with 37 solo tackles and two tackles for loss.
If Cleveland could plug Desir into its secondary, it would have an experienced player going up against one of its opponents' top receivers every week.
If Ward returns before the end of the regular season, then the Browns would have a deeper cornerback group and could deal with aerial pressure better.
Taylor Gabriel
Taylor Gabriel is probably the best wide receiver available in a free-agent market that includes Demaryius Thomas, Cody Latimer and a few others.
The six-year pro started his career with the Browns in 2014 and produced his second-best single-season receiving yard total as a rookie.
Plenty has changed since Gabriel left in 2015, and if he were to arrive for a second stint to close out the 2020 season, he would boost the talent in the wide receiver room.
Cleveland has a clear No. 1 in Jarvis Landry, but he only has 471 receiving yards through 10 games. No other healthy Browns wide out has over 300 yards.
Rashard Higgins and KhaDarel Hodge stepped up in spots, while tight ends Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant thrived in certain weeks.
If Mayfield gains a reliable second option, like Gabriel, he could use Higgins, Hodge and others in the slot, or as long-pass options to open up opposing defenses.
The addition of a wide receiver would also take some pressure off Landry, who has not eclipsed 60 receiving yards since Week 5.
