NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Help the Browns’ Playoff Push

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are on track to earn a wild-card berth in the AFC.

To remain in that position over the next six weeks, the Browns may have to dip into the free-agent market to bolster their roster.

Kevin Stefanski's team was without Myles Garrett for Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles and lost Denzel Ward to an injury in that game.

The free-agent market has better defensive backs than pass-rushers, so the Browns could look in that direction to land a replacement.

Offensively, the Browns have looked decent in the passing game without Odell Beckham Jr., but it would not hurt to explore the possibility of signing an experienced wide out to work with Baker Mayfield for the stretch run of the regular season.