Lou Williams Trade Rumors: Rival Teams Expect Clippers to Shop PG

As the Los Angeles Clippers continue to rebuild following their blown series lead in the second round of the NBA playoffs, one player who may be on the way out is veteran Lou Williams.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, "many rival teams" expect the Clippers to trade the 34-year-old, who has played the past three seasons for the franchise.

This isn't the first report of the Clippers looking to shop Williams.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Nov. 16 that a deal involving Williams was "a popular choice around the league" in the lead-up to the draft.

Williams has played for six teams throughout his career, but he has blossomed since joining the Clippers. He was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year in 2018 and 2019, when he posted the two most productive seasons of his career, with 22.6 and 20.0 points off the bench.

Through 219 appearances for the Clippers, he has averaged 20.4 points on 42.7 percent shooting, 5.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game.

The Clippers parted ways with JaMychal Green (Denver Nuggets) and Montrezl Harrell (Los Angeles Lakers) so far this offseason but made a move that will benefit them when they agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with Serge Ibaka on Saturday.