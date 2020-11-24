    MLB Rumors: Justin Turner, DJ LeMahieu Among Blue Jays' Free-Agent Targets

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    New York Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu prepares to take batting practice before Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Coming off a surprise playoff appearance in 2020, the Toronto Blue Jays could be looking to make a big splash in free agency.

    Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Blue Jays are pursuing free agents at a "breakneck pace," with DJ LeMahieu, Justin Turner, George Springer and Michael Brantley among the players they have interest in.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

