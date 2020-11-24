MLB Rumors: Justin Turner, DJ LeMahieu Among Blue Jays' Free-Agent Targets

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Coming off a surprise playoff appearance in 2020, the Toronto Blue Jays could be looking to make a big splash in free agency.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Blue Jays are pursuing free agents at a "breakneck pace," with DJ LeMahieu, Justin Turner, George Springer and Michael Brantley among the players they have interest in.

