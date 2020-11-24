Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, More

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't yet hung their 17th championship banner in the Staples Center, but they're already hard at work trying to earn No. 18.

The NBA Finals winners are probably done making their biggest changes this offseason. Los Angeles didn't need to overhaul the squad and has brought in outside reinforcements to address its personnel departures.

Anthony Davis' contract is the Lakers' most notable piece of outstanding business, but even that isn't much of an issue.

Here are some rumors hovering around the franchise as the front office puts the finishing touches on its roster.