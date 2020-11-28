    Christian McCaffrey Reportedly out for Panthers vs. Vikings with Shoulder Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2020
    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will reportedly miss his second straight game because of a shoulder injury.  

    Per NFL Network's Tom PelisseroMcCaffrey won't travel with the team for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings

    Despite practicing on a limited basis in each of the past three days, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Thursday he wasn't expecting to have McCaffrey back.

    "Christian got a couple of reps just kind of working him back in, we're not really expecting him to play," Rhule said. "We're just trying to get him back out there and get him comfortable."

    Injuries have become a regular occurrence for the 24-year-old this season. He already missed time with an ankle problem and the shoulder issue that is currently causing problems. 

    As a result, McCaffrey has been unable to build on an unbelievable 2019 campaign that saw him run for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns in addition to 116 catches for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns.

    The Stanford product has 225 rushing yards, 149 receiving yards and six total touchdowns in three games during the 2020 season.

    While the Panthers do not have anyone else as explosive as McCaffrey in their backfield, Mike Davis has done a solid job of filling in for the starter throughout the year. Look for him to continue serving as the top running back while his teammate is sidelined following this latest setback.

