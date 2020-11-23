    Christian McCaffrey 'Unlikely' to Play for Panthers vs. Vikings with Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020
    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey is reportedly "unlikely" to play in his team's Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Head coach Matt Rhule still considers the running back "week to week" with a shoulder injury.

    The 24-year-old received a well-earned extension in the offseason, signing a four-year, $64 million contract to remain with the Panthers. Injuries have put a damper on his 2020, though, and ruined any shot of earning a second straight All-Pro nod.

    McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in Carolina's Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and didn't return until Week 9. Following a 33-31 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, Rhule told reporters the Pro Bowl running back was carrying a shoulder injury that has now cost him two games already.

    Through three appearances, the Stanford product has run for 225 yards and five touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 149 yards and one score.

    Mike Davis has taken over for McCaffrey to become the Panthers' running back during his previous absences, and that figures to be the plan again.

    Watching their best player hobbled by injuries has added more woe to a disappointing season for the Panthers.

