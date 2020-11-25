1 Trade Idea for Every NBA Team After First Week of Free Agency

0 of 30

Ben Margot/Associated Press

With the NBA draft now complete and most of the big-name free agents off the board, teams must turn to the trade market to seek upgrades before the 2020-21 season starts up in late December.

While some squads such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have already added to their rosters via trade, no team should be completely done making moves—not with so many franchises looking to contend this season.

Whether this season's goal is to chase a title or build up a young talent base, these are trades all 30 teams should pursue.