1 Trade Idea for Every NBA Team After First Week of Free AgencyNovember 25, 2020
1 Trade Idea for Every NBA Team After First Week of Free Agency
With the NBA draft now complete and most of the big-name free agents off the board, teams must turn to the trade market to seek upgrades before the 2020-21 season starts up in late December.
While some squads such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have already added to their rosters via trade, no team should be completely done making moves—not with so many franchises looking to contend this season.
Whether this season's goal is to chase a title or build up a young talent base, these are trades all 30 teams should pursue.
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks Receive: SG Bradley Beal, C Thomas Bryant
Washington Wizards Receive: G/F Cam Reddish, F De'Andre Hunter, SG Kevin Huerter, C Clint Capela, 2021 first-round pick (top-10 protected)
The Hawks have been one of the biggest spenders in free agency thus far, adding veterans Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Atlanta still has a ton of young talent, some of which may have to be moved to the bench following all the veteran additions. So with the Hawks clearly wanting to win now, why not go after one of the biggest names on the trade market?
A starting backcourt of Trae Young and Beal could average 60 points per night with Bogdanovic and Gallinari spacing the floor and rookie Onyeka Okongwu holding everything together on the defensive end.
The Wizards wouldn't need to rebuild as a lineup of John Wall, Reddish, Hunter, Rui Hachimura and Capela (with Davis Bertans and Huerter coming off the bench) could still compete in the East, this time with a much higher ceiling.
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Receive: F/C P.J. Tucker
Houston Rockets Receive: C Daniel Theis, SG Carsen Edwards, 2021 second-round pick
The Celtics don't need to pull off a blockbuster trade to compete for the 2021 title, but adding a rock-solid role player like Tucker would be beneficial.
Tucker, 35, could start at power forward for Boston or come off the bench, creating a devastating defensive pairing with Marcus Smart in the second unit. He connected on 38.2 percent of his wide-open threes this past season, serving as a floor-spacer for Boston's talented wings and guards.
Houston already traded Robert Covington to the Portland Trail Blazers and could be willing to part with Tucker in what could end up being a massive roster overhaul this offseason.
Edwards, 22, averaged 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals as a rookie in the G League, Theis would give the Rockets some depth at center, and a second-round pick next year would help a potential rebuild.
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets Receive: C Rudy Gobert
Utah Jazz Receive: C Jarrett Allen, PG Spencer Dinwiddie, PF Taurean Prince
While a trade for James Harden would give the Nets one of the best offensive trios in NBA history, getting a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Gobert may actually fill a bigger need.
Brooklyn doesn't need another ball-dominant scorer with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert, and Gobert would make a huge impact even on nights he rarely shoots.
While Allen has the tools to become one of the NBA's best defensive centers, the Nets are built to win now, and Gobert would arguably make them the league's best team on paper.
The Jazz recently signed Derrick Favors to a three-year, $29.2 million deal, so extending Gobert (who's qualified for a supermax) may be something they're unwilling to do if his salary demands grow too high. Instead of losing him in free agency next year for nothing, the Jazz would get their next great center to build around in Allen while Favors holds the job down for now.
Dinwiddie and Jordan Clarkson would be a terrific one-two scoring combo off the bench, and Prince would be a good rotation piece who can play either forward position.
Utah wouldn't have to worry about paying Gobert while the Nets would get a big step closer to a title.
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Al Horford, 2021 first-round pick (top-20 protected via Golden State Warriors)
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: C Cody Zeller, SG Malik Monk
If the Hornets want to compete for the playoffs immediately (and a $120 million contract for Gordon Hayward suggests they do), then an upgrade at the center position is needed.
Horford is overpaid but still put up 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 35.0 percent from three in a terrible situation with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. He'd be a big upgrade over Zeller as the team's starting center, and the Hornets would get to collect on a first-round pick next season as a reward for taking on his salary.
The Thunder could own as many as three first-rounders next year and would essentially be paying for cap space in 2021 here.
Zeller and Monk represent $20.7 million in expiring salary, potentially making the Thunder one of the biggest players in a star-studded free-agent class.
Monk, 22, could find minutes—and potentially a new long-term home—in an OKC rotation that's been stripped apart.
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Receive: PG John Wall
Washington Wizards Receive: SG Otto Porter Jr., PF Thaddeus Young
If the Bulls want to add premium talent (albeit at a premium salary) without giving up any of their core young players, Wall could be a realistic trade target.
The 30-year-old guard should be back to his former self after not playing for nearly two full years following an Achilles injury. While he's owed $85.6 million over the next two years (with a $47.4 million player option in 2022-23), he was putting up 20.7 points, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game the last time he was healthy.
A starting five of Wall, Coby White, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. would immediately be a playoff team in the East with a high ceiling.
For the Wizards, this would merely be a salary dump with Porter on an expiring $28.5 million player option. Both he and Young could serve as rotation members for a season, and the Wizards would have the option to buy out the latter's $14.2 million salary for just $6 million if they so choose in 2021-22.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: C Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C JaVale McGee, 2022 second-round pick (via Washington Wizards), 2022 second-round pick (via Houston Rockets), 2022 second-round pick (via San Antonio Spurs)
After filling their need for a wing defender in the draft with Isaac Okoro, the Cavs now need a young big man around whom they can build.
Zubac, 23, is a big body who has started 95 of his 98 games with the Clippers. He's not an outside shooting threat but is a good defender and talented finisher around the rim who would pair nicely with the Cavaliers' young guards.
The Clippers just signed Serge Ibaka, who will almost certainly take Zubac's starting job in L.A. With power forward Marcus Morris Sr. likely to play some small-ball 5, as well, Zubac's role on the team is far less important.
McGee could fill the backup center minutes in L.A. while the Clippers collect a trio of draft picks to use in future trades.
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Receive: C Cody Zeller, 2021 second-round pick (via Brooklyn Nets)
Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Dwight Powell, C Boban Marjanovic
The Mavericks started their 2021 free-agency prep by swapping out Seth Curry and Delon Wright, which cleared out significant cap space for them to go star-chasing.
With Luka Doncic still on his rookie deal, the time to attack free agency is now.
By moving Powell for Zeller, the Mavs would still get to keep a veteran center and clear an additional $11.1 million in cap space for 2021.
The Hornets would get the best player in the deal with Powell, who should be cleared to start the NBA season after an Achilles injury suffered in January. Marjanovic would give the Hornets additional depth at the position.
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets Receive: SG Buddy Hield
Sacramento Kings Receive: SG Gary Harris, PF Vlatko Cancar, 2021 first-round pick (unprotected)
With teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors all improving their rosters this offseason, the pressure is on the Nuggets to make a splash, as well.
Hield would be a lightning bolt in the starting lineup alongside Jamal Murray as an elite floor-spacer who can also put the ball on the floor. The 27-year-old has connected on 41.1 percent of his career three-pointers.
For Sacramento, a backcourt of De'Aaron Fox and rookie Tyrese Haliburton is probably the future, so moving Hield for an unprotected first and a 23-year-old big man is probably worth it.
Harris, 26, is a good defender who could hold down the starting shooting guard job until Haliburton is ready.
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Receive: G Shake Milton, PF Mike Scott, 2021 second-round pick (via New York Knicks)
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: PG Derrick Rose
The Pistons should be looking to move Rose for young players and picks, especially with Killian Hayes locked in as the franchise point guard.
Milton, 24, can play either guard position and is coming off a year in which he averaged 12.5 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from three in 24 games as a starter. Adding what should be a high second-round pick in next year's draft would help the rebuild, as well.
The Sixers would get a veteran point guard to run the offense when they want to use Ben Simmons off the ball as Rose put up 18.1 points and 5.6 assists per game for the Pistons last season.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Receive: PG Russell Westbrook
Detroit Pistons Receive: SF Andrew Wiggins, C Kevon Looney
Houston Rockets Receive: PF Blake Griffin
With Klay Thompson lost for the year to an Achilles injury, the Warriors should explore all areas to add talent. By absorbing Kelly Oubre Jr. into their trade exception, they proved they clearly aren't afraid to spend, either.
While Westbrook is overpaid, he's a clear talent upgrade over Wiggins and could start in the Warriors backcourt alongside Stephen Curry. Filling out the rest of the lineup with Oubre, Draymond Green and James Wiseman could put the Warriors back toward the top of the West.
The Pistons should be happy to take on the 25-year-old Wiggins if it means moving on from Griffin, especially if Looney (24) is included for depth.
Regardless of what the Rockets do with James Harden, swapping Westbrook for Griffin would mean saving $47.1 million during the 2022-23 season.
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets Receive: PG Mike Conley, F Royce O'Neale
Utah Jazz Receive: PG Russell Westbrook, F/C P.J. Tucker, 2021 second-round pick
If the Rockets want to move on from Westbrook but still get enough talent back to stay competitive, Conley could be the perfect solution.
The 33-year-old point guard is coming off a strong postseason performance (he averaged 19.8 points and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 52.9 percent from three) and may actually be the better fit next to James Harden.
His $34.5 million salary expires next summer, which would give the Rockets real cap flexibility for the first time in years. O'Neale is a terrific defensive forward who would help fill the void left by the Robert Covington trade.
For a Jazz team that's failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs the past two years, adding a talent like Westbrook next to Donovan Mitchell would instantly stretch the team's ceiling. Loaded with shooters all around, the roster would be perfectly suited for Westbrook's attacking style of play.
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers Receive: SG Caris LeVert, C Jarrett Allen, PG Spencer Dinwiddie
Brooklyn Nets Receive: SG Victor Oladipo, C Myles Turner
If the Pacers have any hesitation about Oladipo leaving in free agency next year, getting a package of players back from the Nets would help reset the rotation and keep Indiana in the playoff picture for the foreseeable future.
LeVert, 26, is under contract for the next three seasons and is coming off a year in which he averaged 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals.
Allen would give Indiana a younger version of Turner (albeit without an outside shot) who's still on a rookie deal, and Dinwiddie would provide the Pacers with a 20-points-per-game scorer off the bench.
The Nets need a defensive stopper in the backcourt next to Kyrie Irving, and Oladipo is a former steals champion. He would give Brooklyn a legitimate third star alongside Irving and Kevin Durant, and Turner would be a floor-spacing big man who helps open up the Nets' driving lanes.
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: PG Eric Bledsoe
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: G Patrick Beverley, SG Terance Mann, 2022 second-round pick
The Clippers could use an upgrade at point guard, so let's have Bledsoe return to his former franchise.
The 30-year-old averaged 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks' starting point guard last season but now finds himself in a crowded Pelicans backcourt following the Jrue Holiday trade.
Bledsoe isn't a pure passer but would be an upgrade over Beverley and can still lock down on the defensive end when needed.
For New Orleans, having Lonzo Ball and rookie Kira Lewis Jr. means Bledsoe is expendable. Beverley, who made 40.8 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes last season, compared to just 26.4 percent for Bledsoe, would be the better fit in that backcourt.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: SG Derrick White
San Antonio Spurs Receive: PF Kyle Kuzma
After losing Avery Bradley to the Miami Heat in free agency, the Lakers would be wise to pursue White as the team's new starting shooting guard.
The 26-year-old averaged 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while making 36.7 percent of his threes in 20 games as a starter for the Spurs last season and is a strong defender at 6'4".
With Markieff Morris back in L.A., the Lakers can afford to trade Kuzma.
San Antonio is loaded with wings (Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell) but could use some young talent in the frontcourt to eventually replace LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay.
Kuzma has averaged 19.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists and shot 45.8 percent from the field in 114 career starts, a job he'll never again have in L.A. with Anthony Davis around.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: C Andre Drummond
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: C Jonas Valanciunas, PG Tyus Jones
As good as Jaren Jackson Jr. has been throughout his first two seasons, he's proved an awful rebounder (9.3 total rebound percentage).
Adding the NBA's best glass-cleaner next to young star point guard Ja Morant would be a no-brainer as Drummond (league-best 26.0 total rebound percentage in 2019-20) is even younger than Valanciunas.
The Cavs would fill two needs at once, getting a pass-first point guard in the backcourt with their shoot-happy youngsters while keeping an anchor at the center position.
Valanciunas will make about the same amount over the next two years ($29.0 million) as Drummond is owed this year alone ($28.8 million).
Miami Heat
Miami Heat Receive: PF Aaron Gordon
Orlando Magic: SF Duncan Robinson, F/C Kelly Olynyk
With his ability to play multiple positions, switch on defense and serve as a willing passer, Gordon simply fits the Heat culture.
The 25-year-old would take over Jae Crowder's spot as Miami's starting power forward, and he averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season.
The power forward position is getting crowded in Orlando with last year's first-round pick, Chuma Okeke, set to make his debut, Al-Farouq Aminu still on the roster and Jonathan Isaac likely returning from injury sometime in 2021.
Robinson would space the entire floor for the Magic as a 6'7" sniper who averaged 13.5 points while drilling 44.6 percent of his 8.3 three-point attempts per game in 2019-20. With a backcourt that features two poor shooters (Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz), Orlando desperately needs his outside touch.
Olynyk also made 40.6 percent of his threes last season and could fill minutes at both center and power forward while the Magic wait for Isaac to recover.
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: C Myles Turner, 2021 second-round pick (via Utah Jazz), 2022 second-round pick (via Miami Heat)
Indiana Pacers Receive: SG Donte DiVincenzo, C Brook Lopez
While Lopez has been a successful complement to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Bucks frontcourt, the 32-year-old's three-point percentage fell to 31.4 this past season.
Swapping Turner in for Lopez should have Antetokounmpo far more excited about Milwaukee's future as the 24-year-old connected on 34.4 percent of his threes in the regular season and 42.9 percent in the playoffs last year. He's also making a reasonable $18 million per season for the next three years and would give Antetokounmpo a young shot-blocker to develop alongside.
A pair of second-round picks would help set up future trades.
The Pacers could swap Lopez in as their starting center but would ultimately do the deal to get DiVincenzo, a young shooting guard who could take over Victor Oladipo's starting job should he be traded or leave in free agency next year.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: PF T.J. Warren
Indiana Pacers Receive: SG Jarrett Culver, F Jake Layman
The Wolves are suddenly heavy on the wing with No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards, last year's No. 6 overall pick, Jarrett Culver, and Malik Beasley, who just signed a four-year, $60 million deal.
Minnesota could use an upgrade at power forward, and the 27-year-old Warren averaged a career-high 19.8 points for the Pacers last season. He can play either forward spot at 6'8" and nailed 40.8 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes for Indiana.
Culver would give the Pacers a young wing with upside as the 21-year-old showed promise on both ends of the ball during his rookie season.
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: SG Buddy Hield
Sacramento Kings Receive: C Jaxson Hayes, SG JJ Redick, SG Josh Hart
The Pelicans are building one of the NBA's best rosters, although it's one that could use more shooting, especially after the addition of Steven Adams.
Hield, the sixth overall pick in the 2016 draft, would be the perfect backcourt partner for Lonzo Ball as a career 41.1 percent shooter from deep. A starting five of Ball, Hield, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Adams would certainly be a playoff contender in the West.
Hayes, 20, would give the Kings a potential franchise center, one who could now be buried on the Pelicans bench after Adams agreed to a two-year extension. He's an athletic 6'11" shot-blocker who can play above the rim on both ends.
Redick would help the Kings stay competitive this season, though he could also be used as future trade bait, and Hart would give Sacramento a 25-year-old wing who still fits a rebuild.
New York Knicks
New York Knicks Receive: SG James Harden
Houston Rockets Receive: SG RJ Barrett, C Mitchell Robinson, F Kevin Knox, G Frank Ntilikina, PF Julius Randle, 2021 first-round pick (unprotected), 2023 first-round pick (unprotected), 2022 first-round pick swap, 2024 first-round pick swap
Instead of pursuing a trade for Russell Westbrook, the Knicks should cash in their chips for Harden.
Bringing the 2017-18 MVP and three-time scoring champion to the mecca would certainly be a nice recruiting tool for next year's free agency, especially since New York would still have a path to max cap space even with Harden on the books.
This would mean a rebuild for the Rockets, although it would be one that starts with Barrett and Mitchell.
Barrett has star potential after averaging 14.3 points per game as a rookie and is still just 20 years old. Mitchell, 22, is a phenomenal shot-blocker and finisher at the rim. Knox and Ntilikina were both lottery picks, and they could each use a change of scenery to unlock their potential. Houston would collect on a pair of unprotected first-round picks and pick swaps, as well.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: C Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic Receive: F Justin Jackson, 2021 first-round pick (top-20 protected via Golden State Warriors), 2021 second-round pick (via Denver Nuggets)
At some point, Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti has to stop trading for draft picks and start turning them into real players, right?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could use a new franchise center to play alongside since Steven Adams is now gone, and Bamba, who's still only 22 years old, was the No. 6 overall pick in 2018. He'll likely remain on the bench as long as Nikola Vucevic is in Orlando, which means the Thunder should see if he's available for a first-rounder (or two).
A 7'0" shot-blocker who's shown signs of becoming an effective outside shooter, Bamba would get a starting job in OKC while the Magic would land a pair of picks, including a first-rounder in 2021.
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Receive: SF DeMar DeRozan
San Antonio Spurs Receive: PF Aaron Gordon, PF Al-Farouq Aminu
The Magic were lucky to fall back into the playoffs last year with a 33-40 record. The East won't be as forgiving this season with a healthy Brooklyn Nets squad and an Atlanta Hawks team that's signed what seems like half the entire free-agent class.
Orlando will likely need an additional scoring punch next to Nikola Vucevic, and DeRozan has proved perfectly capable of carrying an offense for stretches. His playmaking would also help take pressure off the young guards (Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony).
The Spurs would get a 25-year-old Gordon to take over as the team's starting power forward and wouldn't have to worry about overpaying DeRozan in free agency next year.
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: PG George Hill
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: G Shake Milton, SG Furkan Korkmaz, PF Mike Scott
The Sixers don't need an earth-shattering move after already trading away Al Horford and should instead be looking for smaller, sensible trades to help fill out the roster.
Hill was terrific in a sixth-man role with the Milwaukee Bucks last season and led the NBA with a 46.0 percent mark from three. He'd allow Ben Simmons to play off-ball more and would bring a nice veteran influence to the locker room.
The Thunder wouldn't get more picks here, but Milton is a nice young guard who could start alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in OKC's backcourt. The 24-year-old averaged 9.4 points and shot 43.0 percent from three during his sophomore season.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns Receive: Dennis Smith Jr.
New York Knicks Receive: C Damian Jones, PG Cameron Payne, SF Abdel Nader, 2022 second-round pick
Trading for Chris Paul was great, but the 35-year-old isn't the franchise's long-term answer at point guard.
The Suns should be looking for younger guards with upside to bring in and develop under Paul, eventually teaming them up with Devin Booker in the backcourt.
Smith, 22, was the ninth overall pick in 2017 but has been awful ever since coming to the New York Knicks via trade. He's talented enough to be worth acquiring for a second-round pick, though, especially with the chance to learn under a future Hall of Famer.
The Knicks should continue to collect assets, and a second-rounder should be more than fair for Smith given his struggles during his most recent season (5.5 points per game on 34.1 percent shooting from the field).
Since Nader was recently traded, the deal couldn't be completed until Dec. 5.
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: PG Devonte' Graham, SG Malik Monk
Charlotte Hornets Receive: C Zach Collins, SG Anfernee Simons
The Blazers have already put together a terrific offseason, although one weakness remains.
Portland was dead last in assist percentage last season (48.8 percent) and could use another ball-mover outside of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
Enter Graham, who's suddenly in danger of losing his starting job in Charlotte with LaMelo Ball now in town. The 25-year-old point guard tied James Harden and Kyle Lowry for seventh place in assists per game (7.5) to go along with his 18.2 points and 1.0 steals per contest last season.
Getting Graham as the team's sixth man would be huge for the rotation and could help wipe away Portland's ball-movement concerns.
The Hornets have a greater need for a big man with Ball running the point, and Collins could still turn out to be a quality starting NBA center. Simons, 21, is an athletic shoot-first guard who could start alongside Ball in Charlotte's backcourt.
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings Receive: PF Tobias Harris, SG Matisse Thybulle, PF Mike Scott, 2021 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: SG Buddy Hield, PF Nemanja Bjelica, PG Cory Joseph
If they weren't already, the Kings should be pursuing Hield trades for frontcourt help now that they have Tyrese Haliburton at shooting guard.
Harris is overpaid but still a terrific starting power forward who averaged 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the field at age 27. Thybulle, 23, has the tools to be an elite wing defender, and getting a first-round pick next season would give Sacramento lots of flexibility.
The Sixers have already added shooting with Seth Curry and Danny Green, but Hield would be a perfect fit next to Ben Simmons. They would be free of last year's two worst contracts (Al Horford and Harris), and Bjelica would help space the floor as Joseph runs the second-team offense.
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Receive: PF Kevin Love
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: PG Patty Mills, PF Rudy Gay, PF Luka Samanic
If the Spurs want to run it back with DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge, they'll need some additional veteran help to compete for the playoffs.
Love is overpaid, but he's still a solid power forward (17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 37.4 percent from three) who could be used all sorts of ways in Gregg Popovich's offense.
Cleveland would get a pair of expiring contracts in Mills and Gay, along with Samanic (the 19th overall pick in 2019) as a young big to develop.
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors Receive: C Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers Receive: SG Norman Powell, F Stanley Johnson, 2021 first-round pick (unprotected), 2023 second-round pick
Although Aron Baynes is perfectly capable of serving as the Raptors' new starting center, Turner is nine years younger and has considerably more upside.
With Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol both leaving for Los Angeles, Toronto needs a shot-blocking presence in the middle if it wants to return to the Finals. A core of Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Turner would remain one of the strongest starting fives in the league.
Powell (16.0 points per game, 39.9 percent shooting from three) is coming off a breakout season with the Raptors, and getting Toronto's unprotected first next year would give the Pacers lots of flexibility to improve their roster. Domantas Sabonis would also get to move back to center full-time.
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz Receive: SF DeMar DeRozan
San Antonio Spurs Receive: F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, 2021 second-round pick (via Golden State Warriors)
The Jazz are a good team that still seems a piece or two away from being considered one of the NBA's best. Adding DeRozan could help change that.
They nearly made it past the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs even with Bogdanovic injured, so adding a scorer and playmaker of DeRozan's caliber would have all but guaranteed a second-round appearance—at a minimum.
DeRozan's future in San Antonio is very much in question, and the Spurs would get two talented forwards back in return who could either help a rebuild or fit on a team trying to make it back to the postseason.
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards Receive: C LaMarcus Aldridge
San Antonio Spurs Receive: C Thomas Bryant, SG Jerome Robinson, SF Troy Brown Jr., PG Ish Smith, 2023 second-round pick (via Chicago Bulls)
If the Wizards keep both Bradley Beal and John Wall, they should look for an upgrade at center to complement a power forward tandem of Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans.
Aldridge is 35 but still playing at a high level, coming off a season in which he averaged 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 blocks.
This would be a rebuilding trade for San Antonio, which would collect a plethora of young players and a future second-round pick.
All stats, unless otherwise indicated, courtesy of Basketball Reference or NBA.com.