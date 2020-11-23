NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on John Wall, Buddy Hield and Los Angeles Clippers

1 of 3

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

Shams Charania of the Stadium and The Athletic reported that Wall has made it known to the Wizards that he wants a trade. However, whether they can make that happen may largely depend on him.

If Wall wants out of Washington he's first going to need to succeed there.

There are several reasons why the 30-year-old guard is nearly untradeable. The first being his massive contract, which has him making $41 million in 2020 followed by $44 million in 2021 and a $47 million player option in 2022.

The second is the fact that Wall hasn't played an NBA game in nearly two years, which makes the first point even more untenable.

If the Wizards have any hope of getting something in return for Wall or simply get him off the books, he's going to have to show something on the floor. Fred Katz of The Athletic published a piece on teams that could be interested in trading for Wall and had this to say:

"Trading him before he plays in another game could be more difficult than waiting until he steps on the court again with the hopes he'll impress other teams. People who have watched him play in offseason scrimmages say he looks good, but teams will want to see him in competition that matters before they put any stock into adding him."

It certainly makes sense that teams are going to want to see Wall play before any deal can happen. No front office could sell taking his contract on to fans with a chance that he is completely shot after a serious injury.

Even before the injury, Wall's numbers were not becoming of his salary. He was averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game while shooting just 30 percent from three-point range. With much of his game based on his elite speed and athleticism, it's going to be dicey whether he will come close to salvaging his trade value with his play.