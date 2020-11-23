NBA Rumors: Latest on DeMarcus Cousins, Markieff Morris and Hassan Whiteside

0 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

One of the few markets left to explore in NBA free agency is experienced big men.

DeMarcus Cousins, Markeiff Morris and Hassan Whiteside are among the best names left after the three-day free-agent frenzy in which most of the top available players agreed to contracts.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are among the teams looking for interior help, and they could be in direct competition for Morris.

Cousins may have the most difficult time of the three finding a team because of his age and injury history, while Whiteside is not expected to get the massive four-year deal that he earned last time as a free agent.

Although they are not the most coveted free agents, the trio of big men certainly can still play a key role down low, especially on teams with championship aspirations.