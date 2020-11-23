3 Takeaways from Oklahoma's Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooners extended their dominance of "Bedlam" on Saturday night with a thorough victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Lincoln Riley's team wasted no time padding on the points against an opponent whose defense was one of its strongest assets.

The victory helped the Sooners get back into the Big 12 Championship Game race in a conference where every team has suffered at least two defeats.

Oklahoma sits second in the Big 12 behind the Iowa State Cyclones because of its five conference victories and head-to-head triumphs over Oklahoma State and the Texas Longhorns.

The Sooners' sixth straight win over the Cowboys pushed their in-state rival down a few rungs in the Big 12 standings and in need of help to reach Dallas on December 19.