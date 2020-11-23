NBA Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Anthony Davis, Possible John Wall Trade and More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It has long been thought Davis' eventual re-signing with the Lakers was essentially a formality, especially after L.A. won the title.

However, it appears Davis is willing to wait some time before making a decision with respect to the length of his contract.

Wojnarowski reported the 27-year-old was unlikely to hash out the details of a new deal until after Thanksgiving, and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Davis and his agent, Rich Paul, informed L.A. the length of his contract would be dependent on their assessment of the roster.

Has Pelinka done enough to convince Davis to sign a long-term deal? Despite the Lakers' flurry of moves, there are not a ton of assets on the roster.

Schroder will be on an expiring contract, and both KCP and Gasol are on short-term deals. It also remains to be seen if the Lakers will sign Kyle Kuzma to a rookie extension.

The likeliest scenario still would seem to be Davis signing a one-and-one deal with a player option for the 2021-22 season. Doing so would allow AD to possibly re-enter the market with LeBron James, who also has a player option for that year. Or, the two stars could exercise their respective options and prolong free agency until the summer of 2022.

Regardless, Davis is content to see how the Lakers can stack the roster before he makes a decision about his future in Los Angeles.