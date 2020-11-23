Best and Worst Booking Decisions from WWE Survivor Series 2020 Results

2 of 4

Credit: WWE

What is Lana's character supposed to be?

It is a fair question to ask following the events of Survivor Series.

Rather than booking her like a lovable underdog who fends off a much more talented opponent en route to an unlikely victory, she was booked like a lucky loser, standing on the outside of the ring and earning a victory only after the other two competitors still left got themselves counted out.

That does nothing to help her and only further builds resentment for her current push.

Yes, we get it; she's not the best in-ring worker. She never will be, but to book her like a completely useless competitor whose only wins come under the flukiest scenarios is not doing her any favors whatsoever.

Which begs the question: why is the company continuing to highlight her if there are no plans to do anything with her beyond licking into wins and being put through a table? If anything, Survivor Series felt like the emphasis for another Samoan Drop through the announce table on Monday night than the start of some unlikely underdog story that will finally win over the audience.

There were certainly better, more effective ways to get to Lana being the sole survivor.

Remember when Peyton Royce inexplicably pinned Bayley, then turned around and was eliminated right after? Think about how great a spot that would have been for Lana late in the match, pinning the former SmackDown Women's Champion to win the match for Team Raw.

That's not what happened and now, whatever story WWE Creative thinks it is telling has been muddied further by a development that benefited absolutely no one involved in Sunday's Women's Traditional Tag Team Elimination Match.