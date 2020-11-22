    WFT's Alex Smith Discusses Earning 1st Win After Gruesome Leg Injury in 2018

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws the ball before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

    Alex Smith chalked off another accomplishment in his improbable comeback from a gruesome leg injury in 2018 as the Washington Football Team beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-9 on Sunday.

    "Another step, another thing I never thought I'd be doing again," Smith told reporters after the game. "It's one thing to come out and get that first playing time and a whole other deal to play winning football as a starter. It's amazing to get a win."

    This was Smith's first victory under center since Nov. 11, 2018. He finished 17-of-25 for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Washington trailed 9-7 at halftime before Smith hit Steven Sims Jr. for a three-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

    Beating the now 2-7-1 Bengals isn't all the impressive, but Washington (3-7) is only a half-game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East after the Eagles fell to 3-6-1.

    Leading the franchise to the playoffs would be the perfect capper to Smith's resilient 2020 season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Burrow Injury Opens Up OROY Race

      @GDavenport breaks down how Justin Herbert is the clear front-runner for to win Offensive Rookie of the Year

      Burrow Injury Opens Up OROY Race
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Burrow Injury Opens Up OROY Race

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Tua Will Start Next Week

      Brian Flores said Tua was benched for performance in loss to Broncos, but will get job back next week

      Tua Will Start Next Week
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tua Will Start Next Week

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Ron Rivera Presser: the Focus Now on Cowboys

      Ron Rivera Presser: the Focus Now on Cowboys
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Ron Rivera Presser: the Focus Now on Cowboys

      Hogs Haven
      via Hogs Haven

      Payton Retweeted Roddy White💀

      Sean Payton kept the receipts after ex-Falcons WR predicted Taysom and the Saints would get whipped

      Payton Retweeted Roddy White💀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Payton Retweeted Roddy White💀

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report