WFT's Alex Smith Discusses Earning 1st Win After Gruesome Leg Injury in 2018

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Alex Smith chalked off another accomplishment in his improbable comeback from a gruesome leg injury in 2018 as the Washington Football Team beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-9 on Sunday.

"Another step, another thing I never thought I'd be doing again," Smith told reporters after the game. "It's one thing to come out and get that first playing time and a whole other deal to play winning football as a starter. It's amazing to get a win."

This was Smith's first victory under center since Nov. 11, 2018. He finished 17-of-25 for 166 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Washington trailed 9-7 at halftime before Smith hit Steven Sims Jr. for a three-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Beating the now 2-7-1 Bengals isn't all the impressive, but Washington (3-7) is only a half-game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East after the Eagles fell to 3-6-1.

Leading the franchise to the playoffs would be the perfect capper to Smith's resilient 2020 season.