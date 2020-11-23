3 Takeaways from Ohio State's Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

If Ohio State is going to reach the Big Ten Championship Game and potentially go on to the College Football Playoff, it likely couldn't have afforded a loss to Indiana on Saturday. The Hoosiers were the toughest team remaining on the Buckeyes' regular-season schedule, and as expected, they played a competitive game.

However, Ohio State held on for a 42-35 victory at Ohio Stadium to improve to 4-0 and continue its push toward the postseason. It was the Buckeyes' first game since Nov. 7, as their matchup against Maryland the previous week was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Terrapins' program.

Ohio State never trailed against Indiana, but the Hoosiers nearly came back from a 28-point deficit. And although the Buckeyes didn't score in the fourth quarter, they still had 607 total yards of offense with quarterback Justin Fields leading the way, as he passed for 300 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards and a score.

Because the Big Ten didn't start its season until late October, Ohio State has only three games remaining before it potentially takes part in this year's conference championship game.

Here are three takeaways from the Buckeyes' win on Saturday.