NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Gordon Hayward and Aaron Gordon

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

James Harden made waves just before Wednesday's draft when reports came out that he wants out of Houston. In the wake of Daryl Morey's departure from the franchise and a second-round exit in the playoffs, it would make sense the star feels the potential in Houston has been reached.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Harden was "focused" on the Nets as a destination via trade to creating a Big Three with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

If Harden is ultimately going to have that wish granted, it could take a while.

Wojnarowski updated the situation for both sides in an appearance on ESPN (h/t Nets Daily). According to the NBA insider, the Nets aren't focused on making a move for Harden at this point.

"We'll see. There are still more deals to made in Brooklyn. Their focus now is having those complementary guys around KD and Kyrie. And Harris was at the top of the list to keep him," he said referring to the team's decision to bring Joe Harris back.

Even if the Nets were interested in making the deal happen now, Woj has also reported the Rockets have "not shown a desire right now to really move quickly" on their star's request.

This could be an interesting case study on the player empowerment era in the NBA. While most stars who have demanded trades were on the last year of their deal or maybe had a year-and-a-half left, Harden's current pact with the franchise has three years left.

If the rumors are to be believed, it could be a while before we see the Beard don a new team's jersey.