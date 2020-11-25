Upset Watch for the Remaining College Football Games

0 of 7

Late-season upsets that shake up the College Football Playoff picture are an annual tradition in this beautiful, chaotic sport.

In the final three weeks of last season, No. 6 Oregon lost to unranked Arizona State, No. 5 Alabama lost to Auburn in the Iron Bowl and then Oregon further ruined things for the Pac-12 by knocking off No. 5 Utah in the conference championship.

The year before that, the No. 7 team lost in back-to-back weeks at the end of November (first West Virginia, then Washington State) and No. 4 Michigan gave up 62 points in a loss to Ohio State.

And who can forget No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Miami both losing over Thanksgiving weekend in 2017, followed by No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 4 Auburn losing in their conference championships?

It might feel like we know who the true championship contenders are at this point, but there's still plenty of time for things to go haywire.

According to the latest update from the Allstate Playoff Predictor, there are currently six teams with at least a 25 percent chance of reaching the College Football Playoff: Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Clemson and Oregon. I'm also making the executive decision to include Texas A&M (11.6 percent) in that group of top contenders, because while the Aggies have no realistic hope of playing for an SEC championship, there's a good chance they win out and enter Selection Sunday with just a road loss to Alabama. That resume is going to get serious consideration.

Notably, Clemson does not appear on this list. A loss to Notre Dame in the ACC championship would not be a substantial upset, and I simply cannot see the Tigers losing to Pitt, Virginia Tech or (if they're able to reschedule the postponed game) Florida State.

Let's see where each of the other six top title contenders is most likely to be dealt a costly blow.

Games are listed in chronological order.