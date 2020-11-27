    James Wiseman, Warriors Agree to Rookie Contract

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 27, 2020

    Golden State Warriors draft pick James Wiseman, left, poses next to agent Marcus Monk in San Francisco, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors and former Memphis big man James Wiseman have agreed to his rookie contract, the Warriors announced Friday. 

    The Dubs took Wiseman with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

    Wiseman only played three games for Memphis but shined in limited action, averaging 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game. He left school amid a suspension for receiving impermissible benefits.

    The controversial NCAA ruling drew much ire, and the 7-footer announced in December that he would be leaving school to prepare for the NBA draft.

    Warriors front-office members, coaches and players have all raved about Wiseman.

    "He is a very special talent," Draymond Green told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "I look forward to having him out there next to me and trying to teach him all I can."

    Head coach Steve Kerr offered his thoughts.

    And the same went for general manager Bob Myers.

    "We were high on Wiseman," Myers said, per Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. "We had him No. 1 on our board. ... We got the guy we wanted."

    Wiseman figures to see plenty of playing time at center immediately to round out a starting lineup that should consist of Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Green.

