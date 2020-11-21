Bogdan Bogdanovic Rumors: Hawks Confident They Can Sign SG After Rondo Contract

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly signed Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo, but they aren't done making moves in free agency.

Atlanta now reportedly has eyes on signing 28-year-old guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Sacramento Kings last season.

"Sources remain confident that Atlanta is in strong position to sign [Bogdanovic]," Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote Saturday.

"I've heard Bogdanovic’s deal could be somewhere around four years and $72 million."

The Kings were rumored to be on the precipice of sending the restricted free agent to the Milwaukee Bucks in a sign-and-trade. However, sources told Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee otherwise:

"A league source told The Sacramento Bee 'there is no deal' when the trade was first reported Monday night and reiterated 'there was never a deal' on Wednesday when news broke that the trade might be falling apart. Sources told The Athletic’s Sam Amick the deal 'has issues' and the 'outcome is unclear.'"

Anderson also reported that Bogdanovic never agreed to any deal.

The Hawks ended last year as one of the youngest teams in the NBA despite having 43-year-old Vince Carter on the roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Carter has since retired, but the Hawks needed an influx of veterans to help support a young core of recent first-round picks who are 23 years old or younger.

That group includes point guard Trae Young, power forward John Collins and wings Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish.

However, the Hawks needed an influx of talent to make the next step into the playoffs. Adding Rondo and Gallinari is a good start: Rondo is a steady veteran presence in the backcourt who can act as a mentor to Young, and Gallinari is a much-needed three-point shooter who can help stretch the floor and take pressure off the young wings.

Bringing Bogdanovic into the mix can only help the Hawks. Coincidentally, he can bring things to the table that Rondo and Gallinari have in their repertoires. Bogdanovic can play point and handle the ball if need be, and he can shoot the three like Gallo as well.

We'll soon see if Bogdanovic makes the move to Atlanta, but until then, the NBA is now one month away from the regular season's start, which is set for Dec. 22.