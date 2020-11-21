Clemson vs. FSU Postponed Due to Medical Staff Disagreement over Playing

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

The ACC announced Saturday's scheduled matchup between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State has been postponed after the teams' medical personnel were "unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game."

The contest was set to occur Saturday at noon ET at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Clemson is 7-1 and was looking to bounce back from an overtime loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago, while FSU is 2-6.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

