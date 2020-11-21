NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Predictions for Serge Ibaka, Top Available Players

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Ibaka may not have agreed to a deal on Friday, but the 31-year-old big man isn't likely to have a shortage of options. There are quite a few teams that may have interest in signing the veteran this offseason.

Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported that there were "as many as 10" teams showing "significant" interest in Ibaka on Friday, including some that were willing to offer more than the mid-level exception. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the teams pursuing Ibaka included contenders from both conferences, including the Toronto Raptors, who are showing "strong interest" in getting him to return.

It's possible that Ibaka could return to Toronto, where he helped the Raptors win the first NBA title in franchise history in 2019. But there will surely be some tempting offers on the table. And one of those could be from the Brooklyn Nets.

Ibaka is friends with Kevin Durant from their time together on the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in their careers. And according to Mike Mazzeo of Forbes, Durant has been trying to recruit Ibaka to the Nets, which should be an appealing team, considering it has Durant and Kyrie Irving on its roster.

The decision won't be an easy one, but Ibaka will head to Brooklyn and try to win another NBA title with a new team.

Prediction: Ibaka signs with Nets