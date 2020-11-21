NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Predictions for Serge Ibaka, Top Available Players

NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Predictions for Serge Ibaka, Top Available PlayersNovember 21, 2020
It didn't take long for names to start flying off the board when the NBA free-agency negotiation period began Friday evening at 6 p.m. ET. Although contracts can't be made official until Sunday at 12:01 p.m. ET, many top players have already agreed to reported deals with teams.
There are still plenty of standout players on the market, though. Not everybody is going to make quick decisions, as some will keep weighing their options before committing to a new contract.
Here's a look at some top players who are still available and predictions for where they'll land.
Serge Ibaka, PF/C
Ibaka may not have agreed to a deal on Friday, but the 31-year-old big man isn't likely to have a shortage of options. There are quite a few teams that may have interest in signing the veteran this offseason.
Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported that there were "as many as 10" teams showing "significant" interest in Ibaka on Friday, including some that were willing to offer more than the mid-level exception. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the teams pursuing Ibaka included contenders from both conferences, including the Toronto Raptors, who are showing "strong interest" in getting him to return.
It's possible that Ibaka could return to Toronto, where he helped the Raptors win the first NBA title in franchise history in 2019. But there will surely be some tempting offers on the table. And one of those could be from the Brooklyn Nets.
Ibaka is friends with Kevin Durant from their time together on the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in their careers. And according to Mike Mazzeo of Forbes, Durant has been trying to recruit Ibaka to the Nets, which should be an appealing team, considering it has Durant and Kyrie Irving on its roster.
The decision won't be an easy one, but Ibaka will head to Brooklyn and try to win another NBA title with a new team.
Prediction: Ibaka signs with Nets
Fred VanVleet, PG
On Saturday, VanVleet will be meeting with his suitors in the Chicago area, according to Grange. Among that group? The Raptors.
That's notable because it's quite possible VanVleet will be heading back to Toronto, where he's spent his first four NBA seasons. Wojnarowski reported on Friday that it's "very likely" the 26-year-old point guard will re-sign with the Raptors, who could then rely on VanVleet to be a key member of their backcourt moving forward.
Wojnarowski noted that there aren't a ton of teams with a lot of cap space this offseason, and that may be limiting the number of potential suitors for VanVleet, who is one of the best players to hit the free-agent market this offseason. He's coming off his best season, having averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 54 games in 2019-20.
While there could be some other teams that provide intriguing options for VanVleet, it appears the most plausible scenario has him returning to Toronto. And that'll be a good thing for both sides. VanVleet has carved out a big role with the Raptors, and they should remain a contender in the Eastern Conference with him being a key player for them.
Prediction: VanVleet re-signs with Raptors
Jae Crowder, PF
The Miami Heat were busy after the free-agency negotiation period began on Friday. They agreed to deals with point guard Goran Dragic and center Meyers Leonard, according to ESPN, bringing back two key members of the team that reached the NBA Finals in 2019-20.
But the Heat haven't brought everybody back. At least not yet. Forward Jae Crowder is currently an unrestricted free agent after he was traded to Miami this past February and helped it make a deep run through the NBA playoffs.
Could it be difficult for the Heat to re-sign Crowder after already working out deals with several other players? That remains to be seen. But there will surely be other teams that have interest in the 30-year-old who has proven to be a solid player throughout his eight-year NBA career.
One potential fit for Crowder could be a return to the Dallas Mavericks. He spent his first three seasons with the Mavs, but he's gone on to put up better numbers since leaving during the 2014-15 campaign. Crowder, who averaged 10.5 points in 65 games this past season, could provide a boost to Dallas' rotation.
While a return to Miami could still happen, the guess here is that Crowder goes back to Dallas to help the Mavericks become an even stronger contender in the Western Conference.
Prediction: Crowder signs with Mavericks