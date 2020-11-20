    Patrick Patterson Agrees to Re-Sign with Clippers on 1-Year Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2020

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Patrick Patterson (54) warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
    Brett Davis/Associated Press

    Patrick Patterson agreed to re-sign with Los Angeles Clippers on a one-year deal, his agent confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

    Patterson averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 59 appearances with the team last season. He also shot a career-high 39 percent from three-point range.

                                            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Report: Jimmy Pressured Dragic 😅

      Heat star jokingly suggested 'physical violence could be coming' if Goran Dragic didn't re-sign (AP)

      Report: Jimmy Pressured Dragic 😅
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Jimmy Pressured Dragic 😅

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Wes Matthews to Sign with Lakers

      Lakers are signing the free-agent wing to 1-yr, $3.6M deal (Shams)

      Report: Wes Matthews to Sign with Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Wes Matthews to Sign with Lakers

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      LIVE: NBA Free-Agency Tracker 🍿

      We're grading every reported deal as they happen. Follow the action 📲

      LIVE: NBA Free-Agency Tracker 🍿
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      LIVE: NBA Free-Agency Tracker 🍿

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Hayward Wants to Sign with IND

      Celtics forward is 'fully focused' on joining the Pacers

      Report: Hayward Wants to Sign with IND
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Hayward Wants to Sign with IND

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report