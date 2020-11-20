Patrick Patterson Agrees to Re-Sign with Clippers on 1-Year Contract

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Patrick Patterson agreed to re-sign with Los Angeles Clippers on a one-year deal, his agent confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday.

Patterson averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 59 appearances with the team last season. He also shot a career-high 39 percent from three-point range.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.