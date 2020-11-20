Gordon Hayward Rumors: Pacers Reluctant to Move T.J. Warren in Sign-and-Trade

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers are "reluctant" to move forward T.J. Warren or guard Aaron Holiday in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics for free-agent forward Gordon Hayward, per Ian Begley of SNY.

Hayward is a free agent after declining his $34 million player option with the C's following three seasons with the team.

Hayward grew up in Indiana and played college basketball at Butler University in Indianapolis. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Friday that "Indiana continues to explore sign-and-trade pathways" for him.

The Pacers apparently don't want to part with Warren or Holiday, however, and view Warren as a "cornerstone," per Begley.

The C's see Holiday as an "important part of the package" in a potential Hayward deal, according to Begley, but the Pacers are reluctant to move him as well.

The 30-year-old Hayward averaged 17.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists during an injury-shortened 2019-20 campaign.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.