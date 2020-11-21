Heat News: Ex-Lakers G Avery Bradley Agrees to 2-Year, $11.6M Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Free-agent guard Avery Bradley has agreed to a two-year deal with the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.

Bradley's agent, Charles Briscoe, told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that the deal will be worth $11.6 million.

Charania noted that Bradley "was sold on the Heat's culture and Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler recruited him to leave Los Angeles."

Bradley averaged 8.6 points on 44.4 percent shooting (36.4 percent from three-point range) and 2.3 rebounds for the Lakers. He started 44 of 49 games played before opting out of the season's conclusion in Walt Disney World because of COVID-19 concerns involving his family.

The stout defender finished 22nd among 233 qualified guards in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.com.

Bradley declined his $5 million player option for 2020-21 to become a free agent, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The guard also told Charania that he switched representation to Briscoe on Nov. 12.

The 10-year veteran has played with the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. Bradley, who turns 30 on Nov. 26, went to Boston as the 19th overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft.

Bradley is capable of scoring more than he did in Los Angeles, whose offense heavily revolved around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The guard scored 16.1 points per game in 14 contests with the Grizz in 2018-19. It's a limited sample size, but Bradley could offer more on that end than what he showed with L.A.

We'll see how Bradley's role with the Heat develops shortly, as the season is set to begin Dec. 22. Based on Miami's current depth chart, Bradley will likely split time with Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson.